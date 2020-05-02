Coronavirus California

Coronavirus pandemic: Southern California doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients at Mission Hospital

"The first 'clap out' that I saw, I almost started crying on video cause it was so emotional," said Dr. Robert Goldberg.
By
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- Mission Hospital in Southern California has been celebrating the recovery of COVID-19 patients with special "clap outs" -- doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists line the hallways as the patients move on to rehab, and eventually home with their loved ones.

"The first clap out that I saw, I almost started crying on video cause it was so emotional. It wasn't even my patient, it was one of my partner's patients," said pulmonary and critical care Dr. Robert Goldberg, who has been treating COVID-19 patients since the hospital admitted its first positive patient more than six weeks ago. Through early aggressive care, he says they've been very successful.

"A couple of my COVID-19 patients have been some of the sickest patients I've had in my career - and they survived," Goldberg said.

One of the two main factors for recovery are common methods like ventilators.

RELATED: In sickness and in health: couple married for 45 years discharged after recovering from COVID-19

Large crowds gather in Huntington Beach to protest Newsom stay-at-home orders

EMBED More News Videos

Large crowds gathered in Huntington Beach and other parts of Southern California on Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders and beach closure.



"The other aspect of care that's been very successful is something called proning. What that is, is we take the patients and actually lay them on their stomach," he said. "By putting the patients on their stomach, you increase the blood flow to the front of the lungs, the healthier part of the lungs."

In the COVID Isolation Unit, at least 30 patients have needed the aggressive care. Of those, five are already home. The hospital has had one death because of COVID-19, but says many more did not get critically ill. Goldberg said efforts to prevent the spread have made a huge difference.
"Our health system was able to give the time and care to these patients to get them through this critical illness because we were not overwhelmed," Goldberg said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: John Vipulis, recovered COVID-19 patient, talks about taking part in remdesivir trial

He believes seeing patients reunite with their families really drives that point home.

"Hopefully we won't have a second wave or another wave of COVID-19 when businesses, schools and entities start opening up, but we're ready for it if it does happen," he said.

Goldberg said the hospital was seeing a wide range of patients - people in their 20's to their 80's. Most will stay for three to five days before going home. But the critically ill stay for a number of weeks before being transferred to rehab and eventually go home.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countymission viejocoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemicdoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
AIDS and COVID-19: Lessons learned from two health crises
Antioch city official ousted over his pandemic remarks
Stanford scientists explain what's next after FDA approves COVID-19 emergency drug remdesivir
Bay Area restaurant prepares for post-COVID-19 business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Costco puts limit on meat purchases for each customer
Antioch city official ousted over his pandemic remarks
Gov. Newsom says CA may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening
Want to get a COVID-19 antibody test? Here's what to know
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
Show More
2 homeless women took over empty house in SF, say they plan to do it again
Bay Area restaurant prepares for post-COVID-19 business
Coronavirus patient talks about recovery after taking part in remdesivir trial
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More TOP STORIES News