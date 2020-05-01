Coronavirus: John Vipulis, recovered COVID-19 patient, talks about taking part in remdesivir trial

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're hearing from a man who participated in the clinical trial for remdesivir, an anti-viral drug developed by Gilead Sciences in Foster City.Federal health offiicials are optimistic remdesivir can treat coronavirus.John Vipulis said he was studying abroad in Spain when the pandemic hit. The 22-year-old developed symptoms shortly after returning home in March.He enrolled in the clinical trial after doctors confirmed he had COVID-19. Vipulis says he thinks it would've taken him longer to recover if he didn't take part in the clinical trial."I started to feel better by the 3rd or 4th day. There was only one night I had really bad symptoms after I started the trial. But, by day 5 I really felt like myself again besides the fatigue,"Vipulis said. "I am fairly confident that if I did not receive the clinical trial at the NIH that I would have had a much more difficult road to recovery."It's been about three weeks since he was released from the hospital. Vipulis says he feels 100-percent back to normal."I am fairly confident that if I did not receive the clinical trial at the NIH that I would have had a much more difficult road to recovery," Vipulis said.Here's his full interview with ABC News: