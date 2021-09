COVID-19 Impact: As nationwide nursing shortage hits California, UCSF nurses demand change

EMBED >More News Videos The dozens upon dozens of workers in this Houston hospital system are out of the job now. Here's what happened.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The pandemic has exacerbated a nationwide nursing shortage with the current COVID surge pushing many nurses to a quitting point."We're not rubber bands, you can't keep stretching and stretching us," said Maureen Dugan, a nurse with UCSF's general surgery unit, who spoke with ABC7.On Tuesday, she and other UCSF nurses with California Nurses Association/National Nurses United held a virtual press conference, demanding the University address staffing issues and patient safety."They say they're hiring nurses, but it's not enough," said Dugan, who later added, "For the inpatient unit where I am, we are lacking support staff and nurses to a very dangerous level."UCSF issued a statement that says they have added staff throughout the hospital and continue to meet state nursing ratios. UCSF also says they have requested 210 travel nurses and are offering them top rates, but because travel nurses are in such high demand nationwide, it's been hard to fill the requests."I think one of the factors that could be affecting UCSF, and I don't know that they should change this, is that UCSF is requiring traveling nurses to be vaccinated. Not every healthcare organization is requiring that," said Joanne Spetz, the director of UCSF's Institute for Health Policy Studies.Spetz just published a study on a California-wide nursing shortage, which she found is largely due to retirements."Usually in 55 to 64 year old nurses, about 10 or 12% of them report to us that they plan to retire in the next two years, that went up to 26%. So that's a huge difference and I think that's almost entirely COVID-related.""Nursing has become an increasingly unattractive career. Given the changes at hand with the increasing demands on nurses, the escalating complexity of care, and the lack of support," said Arup Roy-Burman, a USCF pediatric intensive care doctor.To help combat health care worker burnout, he founded tech startup - Elemeno Health . He thinks giving nurses tools through technology to succeed and feel safe at work is key to retaining staff."It's about how do I support you - the frontline nurse - so that you can be successful, so that you can deliver that best care possible every time."Roy-Burman and Spetz say re-engaging late-career nurses while creating career paths for new nurses is critical for California's health care system and patients.You can read UCSF's full statement here: