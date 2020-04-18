Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing: California continues to lag compared to other states

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An ABC7 News I-TEAM analysis of data from the COVID-19 tracking project and state health departments looked at processed COVID-19 tests for the 50 U.S. states and D.C.

When standardizing for population differences per 1 million people, California ranks 48th with 6,550 tests processed. Rhode Island ranks first with the most tests processed at 29,037 and Virginia ranks 51st with just 5,740 tests processed.

California has been lagging in processed COVID-19 tests for the last three weeks, ranking 50th on April 3, up to 45th last week and back down to 48th this week.

Still Gov. Newsom says California is improving.

"We are seeing substantially larger numbers tested on a daily basis. A little over 18,800 yesterday. A little over 12,500 today. We are seeing those numbers increase compared to even a week ago. We want to get to 25,000 tests per day in the next few weeks," Newsom said.

The governor says a task force is specifically focused on testing and looking at new types of tests and technologies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpandemichealth carecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Empresa en San Mateo lanza servicio internet de ayuda a restaurantes
Coronavirus: Pet transport company finds new purpose during COVID-19 pandemic
Former NBA star volunteers at Oakland food pantry
IRS deposits stimulus check for deceased SF woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IRS deposits stimulus check for deceased SF woman
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Former NBA star volunteers at Oakland food pantry
Coronavirus: Pet transport company finds new purpose during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
Show More
E-40 urges people to stay inside on 4/20 to prevent spread of COVID-19
East Bay focuses on contact tracing for COVID-19 patients
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Domestic violence calls rise during COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Clara Co.
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News