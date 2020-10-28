Traveling for the holidays? Here are 7 tips to get you there safely

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7371346" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If survival mode was getting us through the first few months of the pandemic, mental health experts agree that we will need to dig deeper to survive the rest of the year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first and likely only time in 2020, I boarded a plane for flight to New Jersey, to visit my family. I've traveled that six-hour leg, countless times. It required almost no planning - Just book the trip and go.But, nothing is easy in the time of COVID-19.Instead, I had to plan for weeks -- buying safety gear, researching the latest information on the virus, keeping an eye on my destination's COVID-19 numbers, getting tested.A few things surprised me about the trip -- good and bad.First, I felt safer than I expected. The plane was squeaky clean, everyone wore a mask, no one coughed and I booked a flight that guaranteed that no one would sit beside me.But, I was also surprised at how busy the airport was in some areas, though empty in others.At Newark International Airport, there was a long line with virtually no social distancing at baggage drop-off. While the waiting areas were less crowded, you still have to be prepared to be around a lot of people.I wanted to be extra safe -- so I wore a mask, shield and goggles. However, I had to take them on and off at various checkpoints.I spoke to travel expert Chris McGinnis and travel blogger Leslie Harvey for even more tips to share, in case you're planning to travel this holiday season.2019 was a record breaking year for air travel and while those numbers are drastically down this year, it is starting to pick up again.Here are 7 tips, worth keeping in mind:Chris McGinnis who writes all about travel for SFGATE is planning to fly to visit his parents, who are senior citizens.This could be tricky, depending on who you're traveling with. Travel Blogger Leslie Harvey puts her gear to the test days before going on a trip, considering some masks fit more than others, especially for young ones. A lot of mishaps during travel could also mean that you lose masks and shields."We just do a lot of preparation, we're doing a lot more packing things from home and bringing it with us in car because you never know what the supply situation is at your destination," said Harvey, who is planning a road trip with her family to Palm Springs for the holidays.When she's away, she often relies on contactless delivery, in order to limit exposure during travel.In my experience, I wanted to make sure we had a safe ride to and from the airport. It was a pleasant surprise that both cabs and rideshares that I took had a lot of protection in place, including barriers between the back and front seats.Be prepared to encounter some crowds at airports. You might want to consider printing your baggage tag, if that option is available, in order to keep your experience as contact-free as possible. Remember, you will likely not to have meals on your flight.Depending on the duration of your flight, use a mask that is comfortable enough to keep on, for the entire time. Most airlines will require you to keep masks on at all times.There are many and they are changing constantly. Pick the right airline for you - Some promise, empty middle seats, others unlimited cancellations. Don't forget to ask - Does your destination require a quarantine or a negative test result, like a visit to Hawaii ?I stayed in Newark and visited New York City. At the end of my trip, Governor Cuomo announced that he was discouraging visits from both places. Keep tabs on the changing infection rates at your destination, as this will likely have a lot of consequence on what you can and can't do during your visit.Travel providers are eager to help. Cancellations and changes will likely carry on penalty. Planes are the cleanest they've ever been. A recent study by the Department of Defense and United airlines showed that the risk of catching COVID-19 on a plane was virtually nonexistent when masked. Many places are still pretty crowd-free, allowing you to enjoy activities with plenty of social distancing.During my visit to New York City, we had a coffee break at Rockefeller Center and it was the emptiest I've ever seen it. The city had also set up large tables that were comfortable and spread apart.I chose to travel because it's the one and only time I would see family in 2020, it took a lot of preparation to get to our brief reunion but it was worth it. It was nice to feel a sense of gratitude from many of the workers I encountered during my trip -- from service staff at restaurants, flight attendants, airport security.Harvey, who on any other year would have many trips booked alone and with her family, says she tries to find ways to safely support the industry as much as possible. Her family has taken several road trips around California."It is what it is for this year and hopefully it won't be that way forever, it won't be that way forever," she said.