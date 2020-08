EMBED >More News Videos The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?

RELATED VACCINE STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scientists are working to find a vaccine for the coronavirus and there are many questions surrounding it. Who is developing it? Who will get it? Will you want it?As part of our effort to Build a Better Bay Area , ABC7 is spending a week talking to experts and finding out just where we are in the fight against COVID-19.Watch Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine all this week on ABC7.