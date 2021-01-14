building a better bay area

1st drive-thru vaccine event in Sonoma County brings hope to home health care workers

By Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA (KGO) -- A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event Wednesday gave shots to home health workers in Sonoma County.

The event was by appointment only. Safeway Pharmacists partnered with the event, held in the parking lot of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

"This vaccine is peace of mind," said caregiver Marissa Johnston.

RELATED: Bay Area counties roll out different plans, not all able to vaccinate individuals over 65 yet

The event was organized by Sonoma County in response to the slow statewide rollout of the vaccine.
About 200 health care workers got their first vaccine doses Wednesday.

Another clinic is scheduled Thursday in addition to two more events next week.


