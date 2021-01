1st drive-thru vaccine event in Sonoma County brings hope to home health care workers

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA ROSA (KGO) -- A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine event Wednesday gave shots to home health workers in Sonoma County.The event was by appointment only. Safeway Pharmacists partnered with the event, held in the parking lot of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa."This vaccine is peace of mind," said caregiver Marissa Johnston.The event was organized by Sonoma County in response to the slow statewide rollout of the vaccine.About 200 health care workers got their first vaccine doses Wednesday.Another clinic is scheduled Thursday in addition to two more events next week.