Here's how to watch rare 'Scarlet' the corpse flower at SF Conservatory before it wilts away

'Scarlet' the corpse flower makes 48-hour debut at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers. Here's how to watch.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- People are rushing to The San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers to see a rare blooming.

The Golden Gate Park garden announced Monday night that "Scarlet the Corpse Flower" bloomed.

Visitors have their chance to catch a whiff of pungent-scented Amorphophallus titanium flower at San Francisco's Conservatory of Flowers.

The flower can grow up to eight feet tall and can produce a not so pleasant smell. Experts say the flower's population has declined by 50 % over the past 150 years. It only blooms every three-to-five years

The last time the flower bloomed was in 2018.

The giant flower is known for not only its rarity at just a couple hundred in the world but for its short bloom period and extraordinarily stinky scent.

The Conservatory opened its doors to visitors for special extended hours this week.

Can't visit in person? Curious viewers can watch the livestream of Scarlet in the player below:

