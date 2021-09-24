costco

Costco bringing back purchase limits on toilet paper and more

Costco bringing back purchase limits on these items

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Costco is reverting to its item purchase limits that were created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, except this time the change isn't meant to shut down panic buying.

The warehouse chain has once again set limits on the number of household essentials that can be purchased, according to a company earnings call on Thursday. Items that will be limited reportedly include bottled water, bath tissues, and roll towels.

Costco's Chief Financial Officer said many shipments of everyday items have been delayed due to global supply chain issues overseas that have impacted countless industries.

