Costco bringing back purchase limits on toilet paper and more

The warehouse chain has once again set limits on the number of household essentials that can be purchased, according to a company earnings call on Thursday. Items that will be limited reportedly include bottled water, bath tissues, and roll towels.
Costco's Chief Financial Officer said many shipments of everyday items have been delayed due to global supply chain issues overseas that have impacted countless industries.
