SF couple cited for parking in red zone after curb was repainted has charges reversed

Desiree and Jeff Jolly of San Francisco had charges reversed after being cited for parking at a red zone curb that was repainted around their car.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New details have emerged on a local parking story that made international headlines.

San Francisco couple Desiree and Jeff Jolly say the city has now reversed the ticket they were issued for parking in a red zone that was re-painted while they were parked there.

They were originally cited a $180 fine for parking in a spot at Larkin and Union streets.

The couple, who live in the Russian Hill neighborhood, says they've parked in that spot for the past 25 years and had never seen it designated as a red zoned area years prior.

The SF Municipal Transportation Agency says the spot has always been a red zone and that the paint was just extremely faded.

