'Friends' stars reunite to celebrate Courteney Cox's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress and producer Courteney Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two of her "Friends" co-stars were sure to attend their girl's big day.

When they said they'll be there for you, they certainly meant it!

HOLLYWOOD -- When they said they'll be there for you, they certainly meant it!

Actress and producer Courteney Cox was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and two of her "Friends" co-stars made sure not to miss their girl's big day.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attended Monday's star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood, despite the not-so-friendly weather.

"This is just really surreal because I'm from Birmingham, Alabama, and the only time that you see your name on a sidewalk is if you did it yourself with a stick in the wet cement," joked Cox.

The "Friends" trio, who remained close friends long after the show's 10-season run, shared a special moment at the ceremony, calling themselves "sisters from another mister."

"We are deeply, deeply proud to know you," Kudrow said to Cox. "You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being."

Cox's star is actually located just a few feet away from Aniston's star.

"We are so proud of you, we love you, your sisters from another mister ... for 30 years!" said Aniston with a smile.

Cox's daughter, Coco Arquette, whom she shares with actor David Arquette, also attended Monday's ceremony along with actress and friend Laura Dern.

In 2021, Cox joined all of her former "Friends" co-stars for the highly acclaimed, reunion special, which received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for "Outstanding Variety Special."