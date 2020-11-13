California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark

1 million cases in California



10 million cases in the U.S.



52 million cases globally



1 out of 378 Americans tested positive this week alone



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California hit the unfortunate milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon amid talk of a possible new nationwide lockdown that could last six weeks.That means roughly one in 40 people in California have now tested positive since the pandemic began. California accounts for nearly 10 percent of all the virus cases in America.Many Bay Area county health officials have announced they are either pausing or moving to a more restrictive teir after seeing a spike in cases and positivity rates.California state officials say if the trends continue, many of the state's counties will move back onto the most restrictive tier for activities.