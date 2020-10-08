building a better bay area

Walnut Creek approves 15% cap on delivery service fees

By Leslie Brinkley
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Like other cities in the Bay Area, the Walnut Creek City Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance to help out local restaurants by capping takeout delivery fees.

For many Walnut Creek restaurants, take out used to account for 10% of their business. But now it's their bread and butter comprising 70% or more of their business.

RELATED: East Bay restaurant thriving from new trend of cheesy tacos despite COVID-19

"We pay anywhere from 25% to 30% for third-party deliveries like DoorDash and Uber eats," said Rolla Ghaben, owner of Mel's Diner and Broderick Roadhouse.

Lance Bellamy, manager of the Walnut Creek Yacht Club manager echoed that by saying, "at 30% cost you lose money by using a delivery service."

So the city of Walnut Creek stepped in, approving an ordinance to put a 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees for the next six months. And they were shocked they didn't get any opposition from the delivery companies.

RELATED: Drag queens with San Francisco's Oasis hit the streets to deliver food with Meals on Heels show

"City staff reached out to the third-party delivery companies. They are aware it's been happening throughout the Bay Area in other cities. They were not discouraging of it," said Kathy Hemmenway, Walnut Creek Downtown Association Executive Director.

"The impact for the restaurants is great. It could mean tens of thousands of dollars per month for some of these restaurants," added Hemmenway.

RELATED: Takeout meets tech as robots take on delivery service in San Jose

"Oh my God, it's great for the city of Walnut Creek to step up to the plate and help our restaurant community. This will be a huge help. Any penny or dollar will help these days just to get us through to where we need to be," said Ghaben.

While the 15% cap is being celebrated, many local restaurant owners and managers told ABC7 News that what helps them out the most is people ordering directly with them and then picking up their orders in person.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswalnut creekbuilding a better bay areafoodrestaurantcovid 19 pandemicdelivery servicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Prince Harry sports face mask of Oakland Black business
SF Muni reports high mask compliance rate on buses
CA implements equity measure as part of reopening rules
Stanford launches cloud-based COVID-19 testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Who won the VP debate: Kamala Harris or Mike Pence?
Harris leaves taking COVID-19 vaccine an open question
SF firefighter dies after training incident, SFFD says
Bay Area rejected 23K mail-in ballots in 2018 election, data shows
Chances of rain in Bay Area forecast are drying up
Show More
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
CA lawmakers grill EDD on system improvements
CA will dedicate 30% of land to conservation, Newsom announces
More TOP STORIES News