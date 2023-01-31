Doctors explain why US COVID emergency order ending 'makes sense' and what will change

UCSF doctors explain why Pres. Joe Biden's decision to end US COVID emergency order 'makes sense' and what will change.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A day that once seemed like it would never come, is finally on the horizon. On Monday, the White House announced that it would end the national COVID emergency in May.

"My initial reaction was that this makes a lot of sense," said Dr. Monica Gandhi.

Dr. Gandhi is an infectious disease expert at UCSF.

"We have so much population immunity in the U.S. right now. Basically, 95% of us have antibodies to COVID," she said.

Gandhi says that immunity, which comes from a combination of vaccination and prior infection has enabled the U.S. to make the transition out of the pandemic stage of COVID.

A move, she says, that's come after similar ones in other developed countries.

"The continent of Europe as advised by the European CDC equivalent went to what's called endemic management on April 27, 2022," Gandhi said.

Gandhi's colleague, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, says that a slower timeline could be the result of other uniquely American factors.

"We don't have a national healthcare system. We don't have a national information system. So, when other countries end their restrictions, everybody still has coverage," he said.

Dr. Chin-Hong says the emergency declarations don't deal solely with public health.

He says when they come to end, there will also be financial repercussions too.

"Vaccines are no longer going to be free. A shot of vaccine on the free market is probably going to cost anywhere from $110 to $130," Chin-Hong said.

But despite those potential challenges, both Gandhi and Chin-Hong believe there's reason to be optimistic long term.

"We can't eradicate COVID. We have amazing tools to prevent severe disease. Use these tools, use therapeutics, use vaccines, and celebrate those tools," Gandhi said.

