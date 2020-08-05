Interactive COVID-19 map shows chance someone has virus near you

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens
The map essentially assesses the risk of attending an event or mingling with a group of people. It allows you to zoom into your county and also adjust the event size.
For example, if you zoom into San Francisco and select a group size of 100 people, the risk level is 81%. That means there's an 81% chance that if you were to go to a wedding of 100 people in San Francisco, at least one person there would have COVID-19.
But no one in the Bay Area is attending gatherings that large (at least we hope not), so let's dial that number down a little bit. In a gathering of 10 people in San Francisco - smaller than the "social bubble" recommended size of 12 people, by the way - the chance that at least one person is positive for COVID-19 is 15%, according to the map. In Marin County, it's substantially higher: 43%.
(Note: The map defaults to a group size of 100. Adjust the group size by using the slider in the map's left rail. If the map times out, just refresh this page.)
It's not surprising that larger gatherings would lead to a higher risk. In Alameda, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma and Santa Cruz counties, for example, there's a roughly 1 in 3 chance that a group of 25 random people would have a COVID-positive person.
You may want to consider that statistic before planning your next social gathering. Outbreaks around the Bay Area have been linked back to extended family gatherings.
RELATED: These Bay Area counties allow social bubbles and small gatherings
Zoom in and adjust the map above to see the risk of socializing in your county.
See the full map and data set here.
WATCH: Video highlights how spit from talking travels in air with and without a mask
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic