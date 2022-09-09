COVID-19 omicron booster shots available in Contra Costa Co., health officials say

The clinics are in Concord, Antioch and Richmond

Contra Costa County is opening up COVID-19 clinics to give out the latest round of omicron booster shots.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County is opening up COVID-19 clinics on Friday to give out the latest round of omicron booster shots.

The boosters are designed to target hyper-infectious strains of the omicron variant that caused cases to surge over the summer.

The Pfizer booster is cleared for anyone over 12, and Moderna's booster is for anyone over 18-years-old and two months out from their last shot.

The boosters will target the highly-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants recently getting the final green light from the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

But people who recently had a breakthrough COVID-19 infection are being asked to delay getting the booster by three months after testing positive.

The massive nationwide rollout happening now comes as an average 400 Americans still die everyday from COVID-19.

"As of this past Friday, they started arriving. And by the end of this week, over 90% of Americans will live within five miles of these new updated vaccines," said Xavier Becerra, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The clinics listed below are in Concord, Antioch and Richmond.

Concord - Monument

1034 Oak Grove Rd.

Concord, CA

Hours:

Tues: 12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Wed - Sat: 8 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Nick Rodriguez Community Center

213 F St.

Antioch, CA

Hours:

Tue - Sat: 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Richmond Auditorium*

403 Civic Center Plaza

Richmond, CA

Hours:

Tues - Sat, 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

*Closed Friday, Sept. 9

County health officials say people could schedule an appointment at the county-run site online or by calling 1-833-829-2626. Walk-ins without appointments are also available as capacity allows, the county said.

You can find out more information about the county clinics here.

People are also encouraged to check for boosters with regular health care providers and pharmacies.

