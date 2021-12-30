UCSF doctor predicts COVID could be 'like the flu' by early February

In a series of upbeat tweets, top UCSF doctor Bob Wachter said there are some positive trends peeking out from behind the fog of gloom.
RELATED: Bay Area doctor explains what to expect in California as high flu activity returns to US
He says we could quote "be in good, maybe even great shape" in six to eight weeks.
By early February, Wachter says COVID could be more like the flu, with a majority of the U.S. protected by vaccines or antibodies.
But by early February, we could be in a place where Covid is, in fact, “like the flu” – with the vast majority of the U.S. protected through vaccines or recent infections, folks at higher risk having ready access to an oral treatment that markedly lowers their risk, and…(19/24)— Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) December 29, 2021
He says vaccines are preventing hospitalizations and key treatments like new oral anti-viral pills hold great hope.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID's surge, omicron's threat, boosters' protection: What to know about next chapter in pandemic
- What to know about breakthrough COVID infections as cases among vaccinated rise
- California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county
- How severe is omicron? Expert says variant's 50 mutations could be its downfall
- Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Can a breakthrough infection still lead to long haul COVID-19? San Francisco doctor explains
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area