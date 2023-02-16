San Francisco to end COVID-19 public health emergency declaration Feb. 28

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the city would end its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, along with additional health orders on Feb. 28. This will be in alignment with the end of California's COVID-19 State of Emergency.

"Today's announcement is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of San Francisco residents, and to the progress that we have made collectively as a city to prevent the worst outcomes of COVID-19," said Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip in a statement. "While the ending of the public health emergency declaration and health orders does not mean the end of COVID-19, we are in a better place than we were three years ago, and the effective tools we now have such as at-home tests, vaccines, boosters and treatments will continue to save lives."

SFDPH will also be rescinding its "Safer Return Together" order, which outlined certain masking and vaccine requirements for workers in high-risk facilities. The agency said it would issue two orders, to go into effect on March 1, which would affect hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare and jail settings.

Under the order, staff in these settings will still be required to wear a mask when interacting with patients, clients, or people who are incarcerated. Masking requirements for the general public in these settings will end. In addition, masking requirements in homeless shelters for both the general public and staff will also end.