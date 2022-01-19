Coronavirus

Experts warn don't 'let guard down yet' as CA sees slight decline in COVID cases

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Experts warn don't 'let guard down' as COVID cases decline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California is beginning to see a slight decline in the 7-day average COVID cases with about a 48 percent decrease in the last week.

In San Francisco, the 24th Street testing site in the Mission District is also noticing a shift.

RELATED: White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

"Yesterday we had 359 positives. So, that is a positivity rate of about 34 percent. Which is really high," said Diane Jones, volunteer for Unidos en Salud. "Perhaps we can say we are in a plateau but, it's really too soon to tell."

At its highest, the positive rate at the Mission site was 37 percent.

Last week it was 34 percent. They are attributing these numbers to everyday interactions and no longer the holidays.

"Schools reopening, people going back to work and that is being driven not only by holidays it's just life," said Jones.

VIDEO: Mixed reaction over how to handle the future as doctors say COVID is here to stay
EMBED More News Videos

As we grapple with what living alongside COVID will look like in the future, doctors have different takes on what health guidelines should looks like.



Bay PLS the COVID testing company with sites across the Bay Area is also noticing a slight decline in their San Francisco and San Mateo County sites.

"We saw an increase of percent on the first week of the 9th and 10th that has been the highest. Now we are looking at 33 percent. So it's not as high as 36 percent that we've seen the highest. So I imagine the numbers are stabilizing," said Salu Ribeiro, founder of Bay PLS.

To truly understand this shift in COVID cases we went to UC Berkeley to speak to Professor Kara Nelson. Her team has been monitoring the wastewater of about 2.5 million people in the Bay Area.

They detect cases before people even get tested.

VIDEO: Sewer data from this Bay Area county shows COVID may be trending downward
EMBED More News Videos

Positive data that suggests the omicron wave is on the way down is being reported in Santa Clara County. And it's coming from the sewers.



"We are starting to see concentration plateau or decrease in San Francisco, in the locations we monitor in Marin and then in the eastern portions of Contra Costa County," said Kara Nelson, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UC Berkeley.

Even with this shift, Professor Nelson highlighted that we are still seeing the highest concentration of cases of the pandemic.

"We may be turning the corner but it doesn't mean we can let our guard down yet," said Professor Nelson and added, "We are still seeing concentrations increase in the East mud service area which is Alameda County and then Western Contra Costa County."

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscobuilding a better bay areacoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
UCSF doctor says free at-home COVID tests too little, too late
Minneapolis men's knitting group continues to grow
Customers wait 7+ days to get COVID test results from local company
COVID-19 updates: Stanford to resume some in-person learning today
TOP STORIES
UCSF doctor says free at-home COVID tests too little, too late
FedEx driver perfectly launches package at front door of SF home
How injury-riddled 49ers can beat the Green Bay Packers
Bay Area synagogues participate in active shooter training
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
Morgan Hill's 'pirate house' to appear on Disney+ series
Doctors weigh in on what future of living with COVID looks like
Show More
SF's crabbing industry struggles to stay afloat
Here's how you can get free home COVID tests
New date, venue announced for Grammy Awards
Sickout planned in Oakland as students go back in Hayward
Calif. students to get subsidies for volunteering
More TOP STORIES News