all good

COVID shot and a show: Volunteer piano player serenades Mountain View hospital with gentle music

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Volunteer pianist graces South Bay hospital with sweet melodies

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- South Bay resident Don Eberhard has a musical talent that he wants to share with his community.

For the past few years, he has been volunteering at Sutter Health in Mountain View playing the piano for staff and patients.

He says the world needs something good to see and to listen to.

"Surgeons here do implants of organs and complex surgeries," Eberhard said. "In my volunteer life, I do implants of implants of music to boost people's spirits."

VIDEO: Beloved airport piano player earns $60,000 in tips after stranger posts video to Instagram
EMBED More News Videos

A beloved piano player at Atlanta's airport was gifted over $60,000 from complete strangers, WSB reports.



What started as a way to pass the time and spread joy at his mother in law's nursing home turned into a way he could give back to his community at this hospital.

Eberhard hits all the right notes with patients, doctors and staff who are all in the mood for a melody after some of the most trying two years of our lives.

"People need a lift right now whether it be COVID or after COVID," Eberhard said. "It's not an easy world to navigate in."

"It really does make you feel at ease," Sutter Health South Bay Regional Manager Araceli Diaz said. "You kind of get that zen feeling. I'm pretty sure when patients come in and they hear that, it also makes them feel a little better."

VIDEO: 17-year-old hopes piano artwork inspires 'togetherness' in her East Bay community
EMBED More News Videos

In our efforts to building a better Bay Area, we have a story of a 17-year-old that you can say is "painting a better Bay Area."



The position of the piano is about as important as the music.

Eberhard is right next to the COVID vaccination clinic, so people can relax while waiting their 15 minutes after the shot.

The hospital staff is appreciative of the tranquil experience that their musical volunteer creates.

"I think it's great to be able to have all our volunteers back, especially because we can enjoy this great music," Diaz said. "It lifts everybody's spirits and we're just very grateful to have him."

VIDEO: This DJ with autism is inspiring others through his music
EMBED More News Videos

Diego Vargas, or DJ Ne10, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder as a child. His Spectrum EP was a labor of love to express his reality through music.



Eberhard says he will continue to play for as long as he can and he's thankful for the impact he makes on his community.

"People don't have to wear masks over their ears, the music when I play it is unfiltered," Eberhard said. "Ultimately, my payment is being able to give back to the community, help people be calm through hard times and contribute something."

Thank you, piano man, you've got these patients and health care heroes feeling alright.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymountain viewcoronavirus californiapianohospitalcoronavirusmusiccovid 19 vaccinehospitalsall goodvolunteerismsutter healthcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD
Bay Area Georgian Americans collect relief supplies for Ukraine
The SPOT Period expanding to help women address health, wellness
How this beautiful wreath can help save victims of domestic violence
Urban BoatWorks goes beyond teaching craft of wooden boat building
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Shooting victim identified as 20-year-old Lafayette resident
Suspect arrested in 1993 San Carlos cold case murder
Sonoma, Mendocino, part of Napa counties near 'Extreme Drought'
Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC over Russia collusion allegation
Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz removed from Pres. Biden's sports council
Port Neches school faces backlash following Disney performance
Show More
Ukrainians claim to have destroyed large Russian warship in Berdyansk
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
Warriors' Andre Iguodala discusses new podcast 'Point Forward'
'Live' preps for 'After Oscars Show' that has become annual tradition
IE parent furious after teacher leads political chant in preschool
More TOP STORIES News