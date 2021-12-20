Should the COVID-19 omicron variant change your holiday plans? Here's what a doctor says

ABC7 News checked in with a doctor to find out what you need to know before you schedule your week.
RELATED: Stanford doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
"It looks like it is more transmissible, so that means more people will get it, potentially more than the other variants," said Dr. Kavita Trivedi, the Communicable Disease Controller for Alameda County.
We asked whether people should attend Christmas church service.
"I would definitely consider wearing a high quality mask indoors - in the church - and I would not go to the service if I was at all symptomatic. If I had any respiratory symptoms, I would consider not going. I would also consider potentially testing the day of the service," she said.
Those same rules apply if you have plans to sit in a theatre for a holiday performance. Dr. Trivedi said to also think about where that theatre is located.
RELATED: Bay Area experts share how they are avoiding getting COVID while traveling this holiday
"I would look at the infection prevalence in the area you are visiting. For example, if I was in a place that had a lot of infections right now, I may not go."
She says consider opening a window for your gathering, using a HPPA filter and to think carefully about those around you.
"Stay home if you are symptomatic or sick. And I know that is hard during the holidays to stay home if you aren't feeling great but we really want to make sure we keep our families and people at our holiday gatherings as safe as possible."
She says while we are in a much better place than we were a year and a half ago, we still need to be cautious.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
