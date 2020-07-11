Coronavirus

30-year-old dies after Texas 'COVID party,' thought coronavirus was a hoax

SAN ANTONIO -- A San Antonio doctor said one of her hospital's patients, a 30-year-old man, died after attending a so-called "COVID party" -- a bizarre trend where young people intentionally get together with someone who's infected.

Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer for Methodist Hospital and Methodist Children's Hospital, said the patient thought the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax.

"He thought he was young and he was invincible and wouldn't get affected ... One of the things that was heart-wrenching that he said to his nurse was, 'I think I made a mistake,'" she said.

EMBED More News Videos

'IT MAKES ME MAD AS HELL' What in the world is a COVID-19 party and why would anybody have one? Hit play to find out.



Many who attend "COVID party" are competing to see who can catch the first. During events reported in Alabama, some college students even gambled money to give to the "winner," the one who catches COVID-19 first.

Appleby said she is seeing more and more coronavirus patients in their 20s and 30s. She said she shared the story not to scare people, but to make sure they understand that the virus can affect anyone.

On Friday, Texas surpassed 10,000 hospitalized patients for the first time, capping a week of grim markers that also saw the state exceed 10,000 new cases in a single day. And it has been the deadliest week of the pandemic in Texas, with 95 new deaths reported Friday.

"The tsunami is here," said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, the top official in one of the largest counties on the Texas-Mexico border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexassan antoniocoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Outdoor dining prohibited in Alameda Co. under new guidelines
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
COVID-19 updates: Alameda County forced to shut down outdoor dining
COVID-19 updates: Alameda County forced to shut down outdoor dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Outdoor dining prohibited in Alameda Co. under new guidelines
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Concern over SF and Oakland's plans to start distance learning this fall
Up to 8,000 CA inmates could be released early amid COVID-19 crisis
SF firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire near Lafayette Park
Bay Area dog trainer sentenced for 4 felony counts of animal abuse
US COVID-19 deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
Show More
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
President shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death
SF mayor 'livid' after exposure to COVID-19 at event, she says
SJ Earthquakes create drive-in experience for fans
More TOP STORIES News