Walgreens launches free home delivery of COVID treatment Paxlovid

Over 90% of US population would be able to get Paxlovid at home

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens has launched a free home delivery program for the COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy drug, Paxlovid.

The service, which launched Thursday, is in partnership with DoorDash and Uber Health, and available to those with a prescription, CNN reported.

It's in response to the White House's call for pharmacies to help make winter healthier for Americans.

It's available to more than 90% of the U.S. population, and comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise nationwide.

In the coming weeks, Walgreens also plans to expand its home delivery service to include HIV treatment.

