FDA gets ready to authorize vaccine booster shots for kids 5-11 weeks before summer break

Daniel and Celeste Ezell spend their days focused on their Boutique school for gifted students in the North Bay.
"Everything is integrated in history. So, when we teach a math lesson it's actually about the mathematician who discovered that math and so we understand the motivation of that particular math skill. Same with science, same with literature," said Daniel Ezell, head of Chronos Academy and Chronos Maker Summer Camp.
In four weeks, they are welcoming more students, but this time to their Chronos Academy Maker summer camp.
RELATED: Bay Area vaccine clinics see new demand as people seek 2nd COVID booster shots
As early as Tuesday, the FDA could be authorizing a Pfizer booster for children 5 to 11 years old -- just in time for camp and summer gatherings.
"The access to a booster has certainly affected us positively. It gives us peace of mind and our family," said Ezell.
California is not mandating that schools to require students to get vaccinated or boosted until 2023, but the San Francisco Unified school district spokesperson says they are ready to provide access to boosters for students once authorized.
"We think that is great news," said Laura Dudnick, SFUSD Spokesperson and added, "We partnered with the San Francisco Department of Public Health to provide those spaces for them to access vaccines at our schools."
U.C. Berkeley infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg has been looking at Pfizer's data ahead of the booster authorization.
VIDEO: Here's why some people still get COVID even after being vaccinated and double-boosted
"We have seen no evidence of safety issues in this age group just like we haven't seen any evidence of safety issues in older groups," said Dr. Swartzberg.
As to how long this booster will protect this age group, Dr. Swartzberg says that's still unclear.
"We do know that with two jabs with delta it offered very good protection. We also know that with omicron it doesn't work as well, but it still offers protections against hospitalization and death," said Dr. Swartzberg.
As for this educator, he says many parents have been waiting to boost their children.
"Many parents especially in our community are going to able themselves and their families of this opportunity," said Dr. Ezell.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- Map shows every Bay Area vaccination site
- MAP: See how many people are vaccinated in your ZIP code