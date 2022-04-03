Bay Area vaccine clinics see new demand as people seek 2nd COVID booster shots

Gerlinde Semone wasted no time getting her second COVID booster shot because she's got a lot of living to catch up on with her family.
"I have two grandchildren and I see them often, my husband and I have tried to get as many as possible," Semone said.
A former Victoria's Secret store is now a county vaccine clinic inside the Northgate Mall in San Rafael where most people now are looking for that fourth shot. Online appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.
"I have risk factors, I wanted to make sure I was covered," Robert Hancock said.
RELATED: Virologist says 2nd COVID booster shot for everyone could be advised in the fall
Hancock just got his second booster.
"I'm ready to party now," he said.
On Tuesday, the CDC recommended an additional booster for immunocompromised people and those over 50 who got their first booster at least four months ago.
"They say the boosters we got before are wearing off, data is showing so I want to get a booster now," said Richard Fichter.
Booster clinics were also happening at Marin Community Clinics. Health department officials say for those who are eligible, getting the shot sooner than later is best, instead of waiting for next surge to happen.
VIDEO: SF doctor says 2nd COVID booster may have 'no increased effectiveness' in certain groups
"It's hard to predict when next variant will pop up or how fast it will move, we also know it takes time for boosters to work to their full potential," said Marin County Public Health Officer, Dr. Matt Willis.
For now, Willis is recommending those 65 and older get a second booster.
We found nurse Linda Brosh getting hers.
"I worked as a COVID nurse in 2021 for the health department so I understand the importance of vaccines," she said.
Vaccination rates in Marin County are among the highest in the Nation. 92% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California
- Here's everything you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
- Map shows every Bay Area vaccination site
- MAP: See how many people are vaccinated in your ZIP code