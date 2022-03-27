COVID-19 vaccine

Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd COVID booster shot

The move would not amount to an official second booster recommendation, but would give everyone over 50 the option.
EMBED <>More Videos

Americans over 50 could soon have option of getting 2nd booster shot

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is expected to give Americans over 50 the option to get a second COVID-19 booster shot.

As soon as Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration could authorize second booster shots for those over the age of 50, two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News on Sunday, though the fourth shots are likely to be only offered and not formally recommended.

The FDA vaccine advisory committee was expected to consider the additional booster shot proposal on April 6. However, new data from Israel provides new evidence that a fourth coronavirus vaccine offers enhanced protection against severe illness.

Experts say, technically, a fourth dose is currently available for anyone who says they need one because they are immunocompromised.

The officials stressed the details are still under discussion and could change in the next few days.

After the FDA's expected authorization early this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue guidance on how to implement the change in pharmacies and doctors' offices around the country as the process has gone throughout the COVID pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.vaccinesmedicalcoronavirus californiaelderlycovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakwashington politicscoronavirus pandemicjoe bidenpandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthwashington d.c.medical specialistshealth caremedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Sutter Health patients enjoy music thanks to volunteer pianist
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
What Europe's COVID surge means for the Bay Area
COVID updates: CA to change COVID protocols for large indoor events
TOP STORIES
SJ police investigating 2 shootings within 1 block of each other
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
'Luca' from Bay Area-based Pixar heading to Oscars as nominees
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Housing market could soon go back to pre-pandemic norms, Zillow says
SF theater gets ready to host Oscars viewing party with a twist
Show More
Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?
Oscars predictions: Sandy Kenyon has his picks for top awards
Why Oscars red carpet will be most important one in years
Germaine Franco makes history with her Oscar nomination
Lin-Manuel Miranda to skip Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID
More TOP STORIES News