California's next COVID-19 vaccine shipment will be smaller than expected, Newsom says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As California continues to break daily COVID-19 records, Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced Thursday that the next shipment of Pfizer's vaccine will be smaller than expected.Earlier this week, Newsom projected that the state would receive 393,000 doses, which was based on what the federal government had communicated. However, the governor's office says the state will now only receive 233,000 doses.That's 160,000 fewer vaccine doses than state officials had anticipated, a roughly 40% reduction.California isn't the only state affected by this delay, at least a dozen others will also receive smaller shipments next week."This is disruptive and frustrating," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter Thursday after learning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the state's allocation would be cut by 40%. "We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success."Missouri's health director, Dr. Randall Williams, said his state will get 25% to 30% less of the vaccine next week than anticipated. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Health said its allocation will be "reduced by as much as 30%, however, we are working to gain confirmation and additional details from our federal partners.''Michigan's shipment will drop by about a quarter. Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Montana, Kansas, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Indiana also have been told to expect smaller shipments.This comes as the U.S. death toll surpassed 300,000 on Monday. Johns Hopkins University says about 2,400 people are dying daily in the U.S., which is averaging more than 210,000 cases per day.