5-year-old girl bitten, injured by coyote at Dublin Hills Regional Park, police say

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A 5-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote at Dublin Hills Regional Park Wednesday afternoon, police say.

East Bay Regional Park District officials say the child was attacked around 2:22 p.m.



The girl suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Oakland Children's Hospital where she is currently receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition, officials tell ABC7 News.

EBRPD officials are working with the California Fish and Wildlife to search for the coyote.

Officials say the park is currently closed off for investigation but was still open before during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.

Coyote sightings are not an unusual occurrence in the city, however, there appears to be more spotted around since the shelter-in-place order started. On Saturday a coyote was seen closely following a couple walking their dog in San Francisco's Embarcadero.

No further information was released about who the girl was with or what she was doing at the time of the attack.

