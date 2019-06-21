sideshow

Sideshow crackdown in Oakland every weekend throughout the summer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- You will see an increase in marked patrol cars throughout the city of Oakland this weekend due to a crackdown on illegal sideshows.

RELATED: Sideshow caught on tape in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood

The Oakland Police Department and the California Highway Patrol will have a team of officers dedicated to issuing tickets, making arrests, and towing vehicles.

RELATED: 'Complete lawlessness': Semi-truck looted, burned during Oakland sideshow

"Violent, disruptive, illegal behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Oakland. Our investigators will be working to identify those responsible for committing crimes and participating in illegal sideshow activity," said Oakland Police Department in a statement.

RELATED: CHP video gives bird's-eye view of illegal sideshow in Oakland

Police say sideshows can be extremely dangerous.

"Illegal sideshow activity has led to serious injury or death of spectators and or participants," said police.

Police say the crackdown will continue every weekend throughout the summer. They will also have air support and regional law enforcement partners helping out.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandside showticketscrimechpcarsopdu.s. & worldsideshowpolice
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIDESHOW
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland sideshows called 'monster' as violence, crashes continue
Sideshow caught on tape in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood
EXCLUSIVE: Driver carjacked during Oakland sideshow breaks silence
Police cracking down on Oakland sideshows this weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News