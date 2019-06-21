Sideshow crackdown in Oakland every weekend throughout the summer

RELATED: Sideshow caught on tape in Oakland's Laurel neighborhood
The Oakland Police Department and the California Highway Patrol will have a team of officers dedicated to issuing tickets, making arrests, and towing vehicles.
"Violent, disruptive, illegal behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Oakland. Our investigators will be working to identify those responsible for committing crimes and participating in illegal sideshow activity," said Oakland Police Department in a statement.
Police say sideshows can be extremely dangerous.
"Illegal sideshow activity has led to serious injury or death of spectators and or participants," said police.
Police say the crackdown will continue every weekend throughout the summer. They will also have air support and regional law enforcement partners helping out.
Oakland Police and our partner CHP will be highly visible this weekend. We join efforts to detour illegal sideshow. pic.twitter.com/dM5ultaWpp— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 20, 2019