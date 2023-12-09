Sig-alert issued for Westbound I-80 along Berkeley, Albany border due to crash, CHP says

ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) -- A sig-alert has been issued for Westbound Interstate 80 along the Berkeley and Albany border, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Our ABC7 cameras show lanes blocked as emergency vehicles are responding to a scene of a crash.

It appears a vehicle, possibly a box truck, has overturned.

This is happening at Gilman St. and University Ave.

It's unknown when lanes will reopen and if there are any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.