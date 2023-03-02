Michael B. Jordan tops 'Creed III' premiere week with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The 36-year-old recently celebrated the release of "Creed III," which marks his debut as a director, and now, he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

'Creed III' hits theaters nationwide Friday but before that, Michael B. Jordan was honored with his own star!

HOLLYWOOD -- Michael B. Jordan is certainly basking in his greatness right now.

The 36-year-old is celebrating the upcoming release of "Creed III," which marks his debut as a director, and now, he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon, where Jordan was joined by "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler and "Creed III" co-star Jonathan Majors.

"Ooh man, this is pretty cool," said Jordan. "This is probably one of the most unforgettable weeks I've had. I'm extremely humbled and grateful to be here ... I know it's not a small achievement. It's not lost on me how special this moment is and what this represents to our community, so from the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you."

"Creed III" hits theaters nationwide Friday and it's new start for Adonis Creed. He's finally out of the shadow of his father Apollo and Rocky Balboa, whose legacy loomed large over the first two films (Sylvester Stallone decided "Creed II" would be his last).

Jonathan Majors, who plays power villain "Kang the Conqueror" in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," stars alongside Jordan in "Creed III" and celebrated his dear friend at Wednesday's ceremony.

"I love my brother," said Majors during his speech. "I watched him stand up tall and smile and be grateful and keep his heart open. I watched him move with integrity, each and every round."

"It takes a lot to move through the world the way he does and I watch him and I admire him and he encourages me," he continued.

Jordan's star marks the 2,751st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.