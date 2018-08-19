Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park

The Yosemite Valley is scheduled to reopen to visitors Tuesday morning now that crews are making progress containing the Ferguson Fire.

Firefighters have fully contained a wildfire burning in and around Yosemite National Park.

Crews said the fire is now in a mop-up and repair phase.

From July 13 until August 19, the fire spread across Mariposa County and into Yosemite National Park. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze and at least 19 people were injured.

The Ferguson Fire scorched nearly 97,000 acres and destroyed at least 10 structures.

Firefighters say they've secured the last area of active fire near Turtleback Dome and Elephant Rock.

Crews are also working to remove hazardous trees along roads, especially on Wawona Road in the national park ahead of its re-opening on Friday.

Get the latest on the wildfires burning across California here.
