Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park

Crews said the fire is now in a mop-up and repair phase.
From July 13 until August 19, the fire spread across Mariposa County and into Yosemite National Park. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze and at least 19 people were injured.
The Ferguson Fire scorched nearly 97,000 acres and destroyed at least 10 structures.
Firefighters say they've secured the last area of active fire near Turtleback Dome and Elephant Rock.
Crews are also working to remove hazardous trees along roads, especially on Wawona Road in the national park ahead of its re-opening on Friday.
