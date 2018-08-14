YOSEMITE

Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire

EMBED </>More Videos

The Yosemite Valley is scheduled to reopen to visitors Tuesday morning now that crews are making progress containing the Ferguson Fire.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
The Yosemite Valley reopened to visitors Tuesday morning as crews are making progress containing the Ferguson Fire, which is burning in and around and the park.

There will be three ways to get into Yosemite Valley starting at 9:00 a.m., but the most popular route up, Highway 41 and through tunnel view, is still not accessible.

RELATED: Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do

It comes as Wawona and the recently renovated Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias reopened to visitors on Monday, along with the Yosemite West area.

The fire has burned 96,606 acres since it broke out on July 13, with containment now at 86 percent. More than 1,000 fire personnel are working around the clock to fully contain the blaze by Wednesday.

Get the latest on the wildfires burning across California here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelyosemite national parkwildfirefiregood newscaliforniafirefighterscal fireyosemiteYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do
Ferguson Fire rages on inside Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE
Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens
Part of Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely due to fire
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Fire crews making slow progress towards stopping Ferguson Fire
More yosemite
TRAVEL
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
Report: TSA considers eliminating screenings at some smaller airports
Aloha Friday August Sweepstakes
More Travel
Top Stories
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Bridge collapse in Italy kills at least 25, officials say
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
VIDEO: Deadly bridge collapse in Italy amid violent storm
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terrorism suspect arrested
Show More
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
Pilots question how Seattle man was able to fly stolen plane
Cal Fire: Mendocino Complex Fires scorch 354,410 acres
Ghost Ship founder 'I can't get a fair trial,' seeks change of venue
More News