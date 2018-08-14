Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire

.@YosemiteNPS ENTRANCE VIA STATE ROUTE 140 NOW OPEN



The entrance to Yosemite via Mariposa County is now open after a roughly month-long closure due to wildfire. Yosemite Valley will open to visitors at 9:00 a.m. today. Thank you to all for your patience! #FergusonFire pic.twitter.com/vexNIbFxd7 — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) August 14, 2018

The Yosemite Valley reopened to visitors Tuesday morning as crews are making progress containing the Ferguson Fire, which is burning in and around and the park.There will be three ways to get into Yosemite Valley starting at 9:00 a.m., but the most popular route up, Highway 41 and through tunnel view, is still not accessible.It comes as Wawona and the recently renovated Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias reopened to visitors on Monday, along with the Yosemite West area.The fire has burned 96,606 acres since it broke out on July 13, with containment now at 86 percent. More than 1,000 fire personnel are working around the clock to fully contain the blaze by Wednesday.