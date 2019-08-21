Crews respond to vegetation fire in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Rosa Fire Department is responding to a vegetation fire on Sharp Road off of Petrified Forest Road in Sonoma County.

Aircrews have been dropping retardant and water.

Fire officials say a large plume of smoke can be seen from Santa Rosa.



The fire is burning near Calistoga. An alert has been sent out warning residents that smoke is drifting into the city.

No homes are threatened right now, and Cal Fire says the fire is spreading slowly.

At least three acres have burned.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
