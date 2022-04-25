Police searching for man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in San Jose earlier this month

The incident took place April 13

Sketch of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Jose, Calif. in early April 2022. (San Jose Police Dept.)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in South San Jose earlier this month.

The man approached a woman in the area of Summerside Drive and started to talk to her, about 12:10 p.m. April 13. After the woman told him she wasn't interested, the suspect sexually assaulted her, San Jose police said in a news release.

The woman fought him off, screaming for help, and he ran away headed east on Summerside toward McLaughlin Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 16 and 22 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, with a black neck gaiter-style mask. He had a short hairstyle similar to a buzz cut, police said.

RELATED: Deputies searching for man they say sexually assaulted blind woman in Cupertino
EMBED More News Videos

The Santa Clara County Sheriff is asking for help in identifying a man who followed and sexually assaulted a legally blind woman in Cupertino.




If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Anyone with with information about the case or similar incidents involving the suspect is urged to contact Detective Barajas #4329 of the Sexual Assaults Unit with any information about this incident at (408)277-4102.

Crime tips may remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers' website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joserapesjpdsexual misconductsexual assault
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Stanford nurses go on strike over pay, mental health
Mayors ask CA to extend funding for critical homeless programs
COVID cases up 50% in CA since March, CDC says
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Show More
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
More antisemitic flyers pop up in Bay Area
Authorities investigate 'Plane Swap' stunt that ended with crash
More TOP STORIES News