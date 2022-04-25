Police searching for man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in San Jose earlier this month

The man approached a woman in the area of Summerside Drive and started to talk to her, about 12:10 p.m. April 13. After the woman told him she wasn't interested, the suspect sexually assaulted her, San Jose police said in a news release.
The woman fought him off, screaming for help, and he ran away headed east on Summerside toward McLaughlin Avenue.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 16 and 22 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, with a black neck gaiter-style mask. He had a short hairstyle similar to a buzz cut, police said.
Anyone with with information about the case or similar incidents involving the suspect is urged to contact Detective Barajas #4329 of the Sexual Assaults Unit with any information about this incident at (408)277-4102.
Crime tips may remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers' website.