Crockett residents report lingering foul odor across city; health officials address issue

Contra Costa Health officials held a press conference on Friday to address the lingering foul odor across Crockett.

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens of Crockett residents are demanding to know more about a foul odor that's present across the city.

The Crockett Improvement Association hosted a public meeting to address the situation at the city's wastewater treatment plant.

Contra Costa Health recently detected elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide coming from the plant - which has caused the air around the city to smell like sewage.

The C &H Sugar Factory runs the treatment facility.

VIDEO: Crockett residents report foul odor across city

There's no evidence that the elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide are making anyone sick.

"We definitely empathize with all the residents of Crockett during this situation of almost six months now," said Deputy Director of Health Services Matthew Kaufmann.

As of Friday, officials continue to detect higher-than-usual levels of hydrogen sulfide in the air.

C &H says repairs have been done to fix what's causing the smell, but the odor could linger for at least seven to 10 more days, officials said Friday.

Officials say residents can close their windows and doors to reduce exposure.

A health advisory was issued last Friday, Oct. 7.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live