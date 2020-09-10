CSU schools to continue virtual teaching during spring semester

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6330317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students at California State University campuses will soon be required to take an ethnic studies and social justice course in order to graduate, thanks to a vote Wednesday by the CSU Board of Trustees.

FRESNO, Calif. -- The 23 California State University campuses will continue to have their coursework primarily done virtually at the start of the 2021 spring semester, according to an announcement from CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White.Chancellor White released the following statement on Thursday:Campuses will be publishing their lists of spring courses in the coming weeks, according to the announcement.All 23 schools are currently following the same plan as higher education grapples with the challenges of COVID-19.Campus plans vary based on population, location and other factors.