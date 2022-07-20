Health & Fitness

Daily Harvest ID's ingredient at issue in product that sickened, hospitalized hundreds of customers

By
Daily Harvest ID's ingredient at issue in product that sickened many

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Food delivery service Daily Harvest named the ingredient in one of its products as the reason that hundreds of people were sickened and hospitalized after consuming the item. In some cases customers had their gallbladders removed.

The company says tara flour in its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is the cause of the issue. Daily Harvest says tara flour is a plant-based source of protein. Daily Harvest issued a voluntary recall of its crumbles on June 17. Daily Harvest's CEO says tara flour was only used in the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles and that the company is no longer sourcing from this producer.

VIDEO: Daily Harvest customer tried to warn CEO symptoms much worse than 'gastrointestinal discomfort'
Hospitalized Daily Harvest customer tried to warn CEO symptoms were much worse than 'gastrointestinal discomfort' due to French lentil crumbles.



The CEO also says that the producer does not provide any ingredients for the company's 140 plus other menu items. Daily Harvest has not named the producer of its tara flour. Information that attorney Bill Marler, who is representing close to 300 Daily Harvest customers, says people want to know.

"Knowing who the supplier of Tara is does a number of things, one is it helps the FDA, it helps consumers, it helps lawyers figure out where the contamination event occurred, you know did Tara come directly from Peru to the manufacturer in Minnesota or did it come through other sources where contamination could have occurred," said Marler.

Daily Harvest's CEO says the company's investigation team will continue working with the FDA and the tara flour producer to determine what specifically made people sick.

