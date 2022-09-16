4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Daly City police are at the scene at a two-story residence where a balcony collapsed at the 400 block of Westmoore Avenue Friday afternoon. Four people are reported injured.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Four fire companies and one chief officer responded to a medical emergency and arrived at the scene just after 1 p.m., says North County Fire Authority.

"The first arriving fire company found a two-story, single-family home with a balcony that had collapsed in the front of the home. Two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed and were treated by firefighter/paramedics at the scene. All were transported by ambulance to a trauma center. A Daly City building inspector was requested and responded to the scene for a structural investigation," the agency said in a statement.

Fire companies are said to have remained on the scene for approximately one hour before clearing, closing off the area. Traffic has since returned to normal.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.