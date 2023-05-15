  • Watch Now

Over 50,000 without power in Daly City area after underground vault fire, PG&E says

Monday, May 15, 2023 5:56PM
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Widespread power outages have hit the Day City area Monday morning due to an underground fire, officials say.

North County Fire Authority says that crews are on the scene of the electrical vault fire on Camelot Ct. in Daly City.

MORE: SF apartment residents recap ordeal with days-long power outage following underground fire

The PG&E outage map shows that 50,852 customers are without power.

The map says outages started at 9:52 and gives an estimated restoration at 1:15 p.m.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

