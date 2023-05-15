Over 50,000 without power in Daly City area after underground vault fire, PG&E says

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Widespread power outages have hit the Day City area Monday morning due to an underground fire, officials say.

North County Fire Authority says that crews are on the scene of the electrical vault fire on Camelot Ct. in Daly City.

The PG &E outage map shows that 50,852 customers are without power.

The map says outages started at 9:52 and gives an estimated restoration at 1:15 p.m.

