race in america

Meet Daniel Blackman, next-generation leader picking up baton in MLK's spirit

By Nzinga Blake, Mariel Myers, Porsha Grant and Stephen Nitz
ATLANTA -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to celebrate and reflect upon the life, work and mission of Dr. King in the fight toward racial and social justice.

King's home state of Georgia was under the national spotlight this year after Rev. Raphael Warnock became its first Black U.S. Senator. At the same time, another Peach State leader is picking up the baton to continue the fight for civil rights in the spirit of Dr. King.

Daniel Blackman, an author and political leader, ran as this year's Democratic nominee for Public Service Commissioner in Georgia. Blackman is known as a community leader making a great impact in the lives of some of the most marginalized, underrepresented citizens in the city of Cumming.

"When it comes to equity, it's not just about racial equity, but about environmental equity, energy equity, health equity. We have to begin to bridge those gaps, and I'm privileged to be in the position I'm in," Blackman said.

SEE ALSO: How Clayborn Temple, where MLK visited 1 day before assassination, shapes his legacy, our future
EMBED More News Videos

Activists are pushing to preserve Clayborn Temple in Memphis, Tennessee, a civil rights haven and integral part of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.



As the son of immigrants from Barbados, Daniel grew up in Columbus, Georgia, and attended Clark Atlanta, a historically black research university.

He has since become a major advocate for racial equity and environmental justice.

Last year, he wrote a book called "Nationalism Without Compassion," which he claims "looks at what lessons have we learned and where are we going as a nation." For his book, he interviewed Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., to discuss the moral compass of the United States and what her father would do if he was alive in this time.

Daniel's mission is to work to find ways to bring a divided nation together in efforts to work toward finding solutions to calm the civil unrest that has happened over the past year.

"We have missed many opportunities to share spaces -- whether it's Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter, whether it's protests for democracy or focusing on election integrity -- we have missed numerous opportunities in this country ... I want my children to grow up in a better country than I inherited, but we have to do something about what we're seeing right now. And it has to be done with all hands-on deck" Blackman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygeorgiaour america living while blacku.s. & worldrace in americamlkmartin luther king jrrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
'I Am A Man': Story behind Clayborn Temple, iconic civil rights haven
Confronting and healing racial trauma in Bay Area & beyond
Muslim prayer app pulled for reportedly selling user data
Congressman wants to make 'Black national anthem' a national hymn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit filed against Bank of America for unemployment fraud
Here's why seniors must wait for the COVID-19 vaccine
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
HHS secretary submits letter of resignation, cites Captiol riot as reason
Contra Costa Co. launches vaccination campaign for 65 and older
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
SF, Oakland neighborhoods struggle with pharmacy deserts
Show More
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
'With Authority' kicks off 2021 with Sharks star Patrick Marleau
Mega Millions numbers for $750M jackpot revealed
More TOP STORIES News