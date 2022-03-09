SoFi Stadium fight: 49ers fan emerges from medically induced coma, family spokesperson says

EMBED <>More Videos

SoFi Stadium fight: 49ers fan undergoes surgical procedure on skull

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- More than five weeks after being critically injured in an altercation outside SoFi Stadium, a 49ers fan who underwent a surgical procedure on his skull has emerged from a medically induced coma, a family spokesperson said Wednesday.

Daniel Luna remains hospitalized and is expected to be released to physical rehabilitation sometime this month, the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC7 in Los Angeles.

Luna "remains significantly disabled by the attack against him at SoFi Stadium, but is hoping to return to his restaurant someday and return to cooking and all his wonderful customers," the statement said. Luna owns a restaurant in Oakland, where his wife works as the host.

RELATED: Inglewood mayor describes how 49ers fan in coma was injured in 'seconds' outside SoFi Stadium
EMBED More News Videos

"This incident occurred in less than five seconds," Mayor Butts said, and that it ended with Oakland resident Daniel Luna falling on his head.



Luna was hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after he pushed a man from behind and was then punched, fell and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Rams, officials said, citing surveillance video of the confrontation.

For several days, police sought the man who threw a punch based on a blurry video and the license plate of a car in the stadium's parking lot. On Feb. 4, they announced the arrest of Los Angeles resident Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, for investigation of assault by means to produce great bodily injury. He was released on $30,000 bail.

That same day, Luna underwent right hemicraniectomy, "which is a very serious surgery where they have to remove part of the skull in order to relieve pressure on the brain," attorney Jonathan Davis said in an interview with ABC7 several days after the procedure.

VIDEO: Friends outraged as Bay Area 49ers fan Daniel Luna remains in coma following SoFi Stadium assault
EMBED More News Videos

Friends of Daniel Luna, who remains in a coma, are shocked and outraged that he may have been targeted and beaten just for being a 49ers fan.


 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeleslos angeles countysan francisco 49ersarrestlos angeles ramsassaultfightman injurednflattackman attackedsports
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
WATCH TODAY: SF mayor to deliver State of the City address
Bay Area lawyer fundraising night goggles for Ukraine military
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
EDD cuts benefits to new moms amid massive disability fraud
Russian sanctions: CA could see $6 average for gas, expert says
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Show More
Community pushes for action in support of Ukraine at SJ vigil
Will Ferrell lightens the mood for slumping Warriors
COVID updates: WHO says COVID boosters needed
Student involved in racist remarks at NorCal soccer game ID'd
Ukrainians evacuate Kyiv suburbs amid deepening crisis
More TOP STORIES News