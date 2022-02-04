Inglewood mayor says video details fight outside SoFi Stadium that put 49ers fan Daniel Luna in coma

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11536565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friends of Daniel Luna, who remains in a coma, are shocked and outraged that he may have been targeted and beaten just for being a 49ers fan.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- We're learning more about an Oakland restaurant owner and 49ers fan, who is now fighting for his life following a brutal assault outside SoFI stadium during last Sunday's NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.Thursday night, Inglewood Mayor James Butts announced police have video from the parking lot at SoFi Stadium that identifies a suspect in the attack, but the video is not being released at the time.The mayor says the suspect appears to be wearing a Rams jersey, and the video shows him in a physical fight with Luna, who was hit and fell to the ground.Luna was socializing with a group of people, mostly Niners fans, when the fight broke out, according to the mayor.Friends of Daniel Luna are shocked and outraged that he may have been targeted just for being a 49ers fan."It's heartbreaking what happened to Daniel, for the community and his friends," said Alex Bell owner of Snow White Coffee.There is shared shock and disbelief on Oakland's Piedmont Avenue, where 40-year-old Luna owns longtime Peruvian restaurant, Mistura."It's devastating to think he was going to watch a football game and to have this happen," said Bell.Luna remains in a coma after suffering severe injuries from last Sunday's assault.Police say Luna was wearing a 49ers jersey when he was found in the parking lot, though it's unclear if he was targeted for being a Niners fan."Daniel is a great guy, I've known him 30 years. I don't know what he could've done to deserve a beating, I don't know what kind of people could do it, maybe they're not people. I just wish police find them and they will pay for what they did," said friend and fellow business owner Anatoly Kisilyov.Close friend, and fellow Peruvian restaurant owner Carlos Moreira says the Daniel he knows, is never violent."He would never start a fight or instigate this kind of thing," said Moreira.Police have no suspect descriptions.Luna's family declined interview requests, but shared a statement with ABC7 News:"We appreciate all of the prayers and support from the community, God bless everyone and keep Daniel in your continued prayers. Our family requests privacy at this time."In another statement, The 49ers organization said:"What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible and we strongly condemn all violence. We know local authorities are conducting a full investigation and we're here to support them however we can. Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Luna, his family, friends and the medical team providing him care."Police say they're working with SoFi Stadium security and reviewing surveillance footage in the area.Friends say Luna is a survivor. His restaurant has weathered the pandemic, they hope he can survive this act of violence."I'm sorry and I condemn this act of cowardice, I'm sure he's going to be fine," Moreira added.