fan injured

SoFi Stadium fight: Suspect ID'd, released on bail after altercation that left 49ers fan in coma

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Inglewood officials on Friday publicly identified the man who was arrested and released on bail in connection with a fight outside SoFi Stadium during the NFC title game that left a 49ers fan in a medically induced coma.

At a morning press conference, Mayor James Butts said officers arrested Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell in Montebello. The suspect was later released in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Butts said the brief fight was captured on video. The injured fan, Oakland resident Daniel Luna, was involved in a brief pushing match with another person, who was possibly wearing a Rams jersey.



That person pushed Luna back and punched him once in the mouth, according to the video. Luna fell to the ground and was found some time later by SoFi security personnel.

"It looked like a small altercation that went very bad," said Butts, who said the video isn't being released as the investigation remains ongoing. "Five seconds. Push. Turn around, push, (and) punch. It wasn't even five seconds."

Luna remained hospitalized in a coma as of Friday morning. "His condition has not improved or degraded," the mayor said.

VIDEO: Mayor releases new details on attack that put 49ers fan in coma during press conference
EMBED More News Videos

The Mayor of Inglewood says police obtained video from the SoFi Stadium parking lot that shows the moments Oakland resident and 49ers fan Daniel Luna was knocked to the ground.



Butts said the video shows what he described as a "49ers group gathering" of about 16 people hanging out at the stadium's Lot L.

Only the suspect and Luna appear to have been involved in the physical altercation, the mayor said.

Inglewood police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks told Eyewitness News on Wednesday Luna - a restaurant owner - was found by officers at around 4 p.m.

Meeks said emergency room staff told him Luna may have been assaulted based on his injuries. They say he suffered serious injuries to his upper body and his face.

Inglewood police say they weren't alerted of the assault claims until about 7 p.m.

"To be blunt about it, it looked like a small altercation that went very bad, from one punch and someone falling, hitting their head on the ground," Butts reiterated. "It wasn't like you had people ganging up on somebody and beating them, as you did in Dodger Stadium."

VIDEO: Giants fan Bryan Stow speaks to Peninsula students about bullying
EMBED More News Videos

Bryan Stow, the San Francisco Giants fan who was brutally beaten at Dodger Stadium five years ago, made a rare and inspiring appearance Thursday at Hillsdale High School in San Mateo.



Butts was referring to the 2011 brutal attack on a San Francisco Giants fan outside of Dodger Stadium. On Opening Day that year, Bryan Stow, a father of two and a former Santa Cruz paramedic, was savagely beaten by Dodgers fans.

He was left with serious brain damage. His attackers were sentenced to years in jail.

Butts said investigators are looking to speak with the person responsible or anyone who may have seen the altercation unfold.

"Anyone who was involved should come forward," said Butts.

VIDEO: Man says he was brutally beaten by player's family at Rams game
EMBED More News Videos

Thirteen-year-old Yasmine Romero is traumatized by the violence that left her father bloodied and bruised after the Rams playoff game.



A description of the wanted suspect has not been officially released by police.

Butts described the video being reviewed as "blurry," and said it may be released at a later time pending the results of the investigation.

They mayor adds at one point in the video, the suspect is seen speaking to someone in a vehicle, though he did not elaborate on a description.

"We believe we've identified a vehicle associated with the suspect," he said. "We're trying to locate the vehicle and talk to the owner."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandlos angelessan francisco 49ersnflnfc championship gamelos angeles ramsfan injuredassaultbeatinghospitalfootballu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FAN INJURED
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
Mayor describes how 49ers fan in coma was injured at SoFi
49ers fan in coma after attack during NFC title game, police say
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
SF considers taxing empty apartment units amid housing crisis
No bail for Bay Area 'party mom' accused of teen sex parties
Missing money from bank deposits? Here's how to protect yourself
Oakland nonprofit dedicated to improving education for young Black men
SJ agency works to connect people of color to mental health resources
Woodside says mountain lions prevent building of affordable housing
Show More
VIDEO: Whale and dolphin play off Hawaii coast
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
COVID-19 updates: US death rate on the rise
Janet Jackson sells rare merchandise to help Oakland nonprofit
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
More TOP STORIES News