Video shows multiple violent brawls among fans at Levi's Stadium for 49ers-Giants game

Friday, September 22, 2023 3:41PM
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers made short work of the New York Giants during Thursday's game at Levi's Stadium, but some fans didn't seem to enjoy the victory so much.

Video from inside the stadium shows a violent brawl that broke out between a group of home fans in the stands. The footage captured men and women trading blows.

MORE: Fight breaks out at Levi's Stadium during 49ers-Broncos preseason game

One of the men in the video shoved a woman down the bleachers while holding a beer. A security guard eventually arrived and broke up the fight.

It's not clear what prompted the violence or if anybody was arrested.

Video posted on social media shows another violent fight in the stands after the game, where 49ers and Giants fans appear to throw punches at each other.

MORE: Man describes being stabbed during massive fight at Levi's Stadium soccer game

Meanwhile, New York's offense never managed to get going against San Francisco's tenacious defense. The 49ers won 30-12.

This is the third instance of fights being caught on camera at Levi's Stadium this year.

In July, a fight broke out in the stands during a soccer match and a man was stabbed and critically injured.

Then another brawl broke out in the stands in a preseason game between the 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

