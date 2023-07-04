Man stabbed, critically injured during Mexico-Qatar soccer game at Levi's Stadium, police say

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was stabbed and critically injured in a massive fight at Levi's Stadium during the CONCACAF Gold Cup game between Mexico and Qatar Sunday night.

On Monday night, the Santa Clara Police Department released two images saying detectives are looking for a man who has been identified as the suspect and a woman who is a person of interest in the stabbing.

According to Santa Clara police, officers responded to the incident just before 9 p.m. and when they arrived they found a man with a "critical" stab wound near his collar bone area. He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say based on witness statements and video footage, detectives determined the victim was stabbed during an altercation with the suspect who then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old, with short dark-colored hair, a thin mustache and a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a green-colored Mexican national team soccer jersey. Police say the suspect was with a Hispanic woman with dark-colored hair and a similar Mexican national team soccer jersey.

Santa Clara police say if you recognize the suspect or person of interest to please contact Detective Sergeant Doug Gerbrandt at (408) 615-4823. Those who wish to remain nameless can leave a message on the SCPD Anonymous Tip Line at (408) 615-4TIP (4847).

