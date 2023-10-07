Santa Clara police have just released photos of persons of interest in connection to a fight at Levi's Stadium that happened in September.

Santa Clara police ask for public's help identifying suspects from Levi's Stadium September brawl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara police have just released photos of a man and woman they're looking for in connection to a fight a Levi's Stadium.

Police say these people were fighting in the stands of the 49ers game against the New York Giants late September.

Officers have already arrested another person for assault and battery but need help identifying the man and woman in these photos.

Santa Clara police are asking for the public's help in identifying two persons of interest thought to be involved in a Sept. 21 brawl.

"The male and female pictured in the images have not yet been identified. Fan violence at Levi's Stadium will not be tolerated. Persons in violation of Levi's Stadium Code of Conduct may be prohibited from attending future events at Levi's Stadium," police said in a statement. "The SCPD would like to identify these persons in order to proceed with criminal accountability and to ensure their awareness that they are prohibited from future events at Levi's Stadium."

Video from inside the stadium shows the violent brawl that broke out between a group of home fans in the stands. The footage captured men and women trading blows.

One of the men in the video appears to pull a woman down the bleachers by her hair while holding a beer. A security guard eventually arrived and broke up the fight.

It's not clear what prompted the violence.

Video posted on social media shows another violent fight in the stands after the game, where 49ers and Giants fans appear to throw punches at each other.

This is the third instance of fights being caught on camera at Levi's Stadium this year.

In July, a fight broke out in the stands during a soccer match and a man was stabbed and critically injured.

Then another brawl broke out in the stands in a preseason game between the 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

If you can help identify either of these persons of interest, the public is asked to please contact Sergeant Williams at 408-615-4813. Individuals may also provide information via the Anonymous Tip Line, 408-615-4TIP (4847).

