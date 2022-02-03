fan injured

49ers fan from Oakland in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium during NFC title game, police say

When firefighters arrived they found Oakland resident Daniel Luna on the ground and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

This undated, file photo shows signage on SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An Oakland man is now in a medically induced coma after police say he was assaulted outside of SoFi Stadium Sunday during the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

According to Inglewood police, L.A. County Fire responded to a call around 4:05 p.m. for reports of a man down in a parking lot.

When firefighters arrived on scene they discovered Oakland resident Daniel Luna on the ground and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Jury finds Dodgers negligent in Bryan Stow beating

Inglewood police say they weren't alerted to the incident until hours later.

Authorities say Luna suffered numerous injuries to his upper body and was placed into a medically induced coma.

An investigation is now underway, and Inglewood police say they are reviewing surveillance video but they have no suspects or persons of interest at this point.

Thirteen-year-old Yasmine Romero is traumatized by the violence that left her father bloodied and bruised after the Rams playoff game.



