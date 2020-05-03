Bay Area native Grace Leer vying for 'American Idol' top 10

RELATED: Danville native, former Cal women's soccer player Grace Leer advances to 'American Idol' top 20
Bay Area native @GraceLeermusic tells us what we can expect Sunday on @AmericanIdol - Watch on Sun 5/3 @abc7newsbayarea at 8:00 PM. MORE➡️ https://t.co/qjCfPNxgm7 #ABC7Now #AmericanIdol cc @CalAthletics @CalWSoc pic.twitter.com/cyrfGQCUCe— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) May 1, 2020
In last week's episode, Grace, along with fellow Bay Area native, Francisco Martin and 18 others participated in the first-ever virtual American Idol episode.
"It was amazing, it was different without the crowd, it's different without the live band. But for me, I treated it like any other performance. I had so much fun, that song meant so much to me," said Leer.
Thank you so much @LionelRichie that means the world to me 🙏💕 https://t.co/RbMq3ssMvz— Grace Leer (@GraceLeermusic) April 27, 2020
Leer sang "Cry" by Faith Hill in the comfort of her own backyard with American Idol cameras set up in various locations.
"We are kind of working with the American Idol crew over video, virtual meetings. I'm not only a singer, a country artist. I'm an engineer and a camera person and a stage director and designer. It's wearing a lot of hats and it's a lot fun and I'm just enjoying it."
I might be a little behind in the country music game, but I can always try. Even @GraceLeermusic said I have a little @TheTimMcGraw in me. I'll take it! Follow Grace's journey with a preview of #AmericanIdol tonight at 11 on @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/kBf7ThGf7R— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) May 2, 2020
The top 10 will be revealed on "American Idol" Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. PST on ABC 7.