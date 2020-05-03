american idol

Bay Area native Grace Leer vying for 'American Idol' top 10

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Danville native and former Cal soccer star Grace Leer is no stranger to competition. The Bay Area native is currently in "American Idol's" top 20 after winning a vote to advance from the top 21 to the show's final 20. Now, she waits to see if she's advanced a step closer to her dream of becoming the next "American Idol."

In last week's episode, Grace, along with fellow Bay Area native, Francisco Martin and 18 others participated in the first-ever virtual American Idol episode.

"It was amazing, it was different without the crowd, it's different without the live band. But for me, I treated it like any other performance. I had so much fun, that song meant so much to me," said Leer.



Leer sang "Cry" by Faith Hill in the comfort of her own backyard with American Idol cameras set up in various locations.

"We are kind of working with the American Idol crew over video, virtual meetings. I'm not only a singer, a country artist. I'm an engineer and a camera person and a stage director and designer. It's wearing a lot of hats and it's a lot fun and I'm just enjoying it."



The top 10 will be revealed on "American Idol" Sunday, May 3 at 8 p.m. PST on ABC 7.
