Society

Dating apps not the best place to find love, according to a new study

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for love? A new survey suggests online dating sites and apps aren't the best places to find everlasting love.

According to the Pew Research Center, just 12% of survey respondents married or had a committed relationship with someone they met on a site or app.

Women seem to have a tougher time. Nearly 40% say they have found it very or somewhat difficult to find people they were physically attracted to, compared to about 20% of men.

RELATED: Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies

Despite the numbers more than half of online daters say they've had an overall positive experience.

Pew's research was conducted from October 16 to 28, 2019 surveying 4,860 respondents. The full report is here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscodatingrelationshipsonline datingtinderloveu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News