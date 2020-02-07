Dating apps not the best place to find love, according to a new study

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for love? A new survey suggests online dating sites and apps aren't the best places to find everlasting love.
According to the Pew Research Center, just 12% of survey respondents married or had a committed relationship with someone they met on a site or app.
Women seem to have a tougher time. Nearly 40% say they have found it very or somewhat difficult to find people they were physically attracted to, compared to about 20% of men.
RELATED: Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies
Despite the numbers more than half of online daters say they've had an overall positive experience.
Pew's research was conducted from October 16 to 28, 2019 surveying 4,860 respondents. The full report is here.
